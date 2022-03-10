TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Price Target Cut to $15.00

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.11% from the company’s previous close.

TACT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their price target on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ TACT traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $7.89. 206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,772. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $70.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.98. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $619,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

