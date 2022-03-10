Zacks: Analysts Expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. MRC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 342.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

MRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $11.75. 21,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,694. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

About MRC Global (Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.