Zacks: Analysts Expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. MRC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 342.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MRC Global.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MRC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $11.75. 21,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,694. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.
About MRC Global (Get Rating)
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
