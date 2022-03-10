Tornado Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $47.88 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $43.54 or 0.00110987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $47.88 million and $26.04 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.76 or 0.06617094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,263.35 or 1.00089672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042165 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

