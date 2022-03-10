Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.13.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of Cascades stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.00. 99,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.26. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$11.77 and a 52-week high of C$18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
