Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Cascades stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.00. 99,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.26. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$11.77 and a 52-week high of C$18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

