Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys 29,693 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 196.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF comprises about 1.2% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,008.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 178.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPHB traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $71.15. 16,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,175. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.16.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.