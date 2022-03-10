MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.51)-($0.29) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.62). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.151-$1.181 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $338.20. The company had a trading volume of 39,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,172. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.24. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.65 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $494.68.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,530 shares of company stock valued at $83,089,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MongoDB by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

