Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $402 million-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.24 million.Zuora also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $13.54. 113,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,803. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $154,587.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $260,587.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,818 shares of company stock worth $1,819,682 in the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Zuora by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $899,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

