Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.41

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 6003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
