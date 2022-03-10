LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.69

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.69 and last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 25916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,011,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 188,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 133,924 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,738,000 after acquiring an additional 277,967 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

