Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.35

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 2407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNRO. StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $18,637,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,123,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,471,000 after buying an additional 250,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,051,000 after buying an additional 119,249 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Monro by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after buying an additional 96,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 993.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 88,033 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

