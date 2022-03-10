Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 9%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 36,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,173,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,451,000 after buying an additional 596,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,511,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 151.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after buying an additional 520,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 166.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 585,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,233,000 after buying an additional 366,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

