Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Declines By 85.4%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MAUTF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 74,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,587. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

About Montage Gold (Get Rating)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.