Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Declines By 85.4%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MAUTF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 74,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,587. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.
About Montage Gold
