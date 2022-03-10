Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Down 87.8% in February

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the February 13th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FMANF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 18,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,148. Freeman Gold has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.
