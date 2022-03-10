Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Down 87.8% in February

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the February 13th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FMANF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 18,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,148. Freeman Gold has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

About Freeman Gold (Get Rating)

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

