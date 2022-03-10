Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 153,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,959,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 21.8% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $214.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,479. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.18 and its 200-day moving average is $231.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

