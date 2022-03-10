Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,950.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 946,121 shares of company stock worth $18,471,713.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,317,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,344,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,454. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39. Cricut has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

