Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,997. Samsara has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.25.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an in-line rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

