Strong Tower Advisory Services Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 171,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 147,312 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 7,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 31,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 69,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 864,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,011,052. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $226.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

