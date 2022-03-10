Brokerages Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). Yelp posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,059,568 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $292,080,000 after buying an additional 131,593 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Yelp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,645,209 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $135,978,000 after buying an additional 60,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $97,543,000 after buying an additional 250,022 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after buying an additional 445,602 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,588,236 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $32.40. 5,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55. Yelp has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

