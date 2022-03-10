Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,468,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,489,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,115,000 after purchasing an additional 69,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.76. The company had a trading volume of 66,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,774. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.84. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

