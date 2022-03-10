Short Interest in CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Grows By 1,000.0%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CGEI remained flat at $$0.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724. CGE Energy has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.

CGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of energy solutions. The firm engineers and implements energy projects that reduces the energy and operating costs. Its services include installing energy efficient LED lighting, solar panels, wind generation and other energy management technologies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Brighton, MI.

