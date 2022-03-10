Short Interest in CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Grows By 1,000.0%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CGEI remained flat at $$0.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724. CGE Energy has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.
CGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
