AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at Cormark

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cormark from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

Shares of BOS stock traded down C$2.13 on Thursday, reaching C$32.20. 157,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,335. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$21.60 and a 52 week high of C$47.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$869.17 million and a PE ratio of 14.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.65.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

