National Bankshares Raises Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$24.50

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.50 to C$24.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOM.U. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.11.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

HOM.U traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$19.64. 85,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,362. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$612.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.77 and a 1-year high of C$20.03.

In related news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,610.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,610.53.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.