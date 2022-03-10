Comparing Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) & Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Streamline Health Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions $11.35 million 5.75 $300,000.00 ($0.20) -6.85

Streamline Health Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Web Blockchain Media.

Profitability

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions -53.81% -30.22% -20.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Web Blockchain Media and Streamline Health Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Streamline Health Solutions beats Web Blockchain Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Web Blockchain Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Web Blockchain Media, Inc. engages in asset acquisition and development to produce long-term cash flow and favorable returns for stakeholders. It currently builds out channels, reality television productions, online videos, and scripted television around the rapidly expanding crypto and blockchain universe. The company was founded by Steve Slome and Lee Zuckerman on March 22, 1994 and is headquartered in Studio City, CA.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services. The company was founded by J. Brian Patsy in October 1989 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

