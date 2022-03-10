-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.05). Infinera reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829 over the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $8,733,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 801,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 182,566 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 82,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,399. Infinera has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

