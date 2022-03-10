Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 857.1% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLHEF traded down $9.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.25. 113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106. Bâloise has a fifty-two week low of $149.55 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.26.

Get Bâloise alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bâloise in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock.

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.