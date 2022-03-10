Showcase Hits Market Capitalization of $73,146.62 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. Showcase has a market cap of $73,146.62 and approximately $21,626.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043644 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.35 or 0.06625472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,210.10 or 0.99904184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00042054 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

