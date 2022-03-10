Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the February 13th total of 285,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVRN traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 61,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,853. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Avra has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.16.
About Avra
