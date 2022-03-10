Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,575 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 329,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust comprises 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 123,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,996. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

