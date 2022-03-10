Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires 47,907 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 452,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,907 shares during the period. Nektar Therapeutics makes up about 3.3% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKTR. Oppenheimer upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,391. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

