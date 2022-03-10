Strong Tower Advisory Services Purchases 2,825 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 214.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 366,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 257,685 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock traded up $5.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $374.37. 36,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.68. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $405.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.19.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

