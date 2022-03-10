Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) to announce $5.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.12 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $22.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.03 billion to $22.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $25.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

BKR stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.60. 537,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,258,978. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.91 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,219,029 shares of company stock worth $1,304,812,993 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

