360 Financial Inc. Acquires 258 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.34. The stock had a trading volume of 314,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.30. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $445.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

