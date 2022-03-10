Aries Wealth Management Has $12.43 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 212.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,477,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $141.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,927.10. The stock had a trading volume of 208,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,295. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,671.45 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,076.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,301.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

