Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Cut to C$90.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.58% from the company’s current price.

LNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Linamar alerts:

TSE LNR traded down C$1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$50.68. The company had a trading volume of 464,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.85. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$48.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.98.

In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$72.55 per share, with a total value of C$3,627,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,137,500.

About Linamar (Get Rating)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.