SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL):

3/5/2022 – SailPoint Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

3/1/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $57.00.

2/22/2022 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $75.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – SailPoint Technologies is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – SailPoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,200. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.32 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88.

Get SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.