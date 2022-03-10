TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 59.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRP. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of TC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.75.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$71.75. 493,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.88. The company has a market cap of C$70.39 billion and a PE ratio of 38.52. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$56.55 and a 12 month high of C$73.17.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 13,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.70, for a total transaction of C$896,247.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,790.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,729 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,479.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

