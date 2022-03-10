American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) PT Raised to C$5.00 at National Bank Financial

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

OTCMKTS:AHOTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.41. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,946. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

