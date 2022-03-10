NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.95.

Shares of NVA traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,947. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$11.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

