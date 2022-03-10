MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $5,255.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,191.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.60 or 0.06617815 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00261495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.11 or 0.00735128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00067462 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.19 or 0.00439371 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.78 or 0.00356665 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

