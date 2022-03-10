Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Tops $1.77

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00004505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $128.00 million and $27.25 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dawn Protocol Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 72,498,404 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

