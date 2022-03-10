Analysts Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.02. IMAX posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

IMAX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,130. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.47. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in IMAX by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in IMAX by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

