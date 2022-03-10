Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,770 Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,151,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

Shares of GXO stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.37. 21,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,724. GXO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GXO Logistics Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.