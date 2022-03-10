Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.80. 70,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588,423. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

