N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 460 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $7,219,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $156.96. 13,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.02. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.46 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

