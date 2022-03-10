Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 737 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,257 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.77. 1,432,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,704,792. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.97 and a 200 day moving average of $311.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

