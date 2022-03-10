Abacus Planning Group Inc. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $5.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.50. 859,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,498,596. The firm has a market cap of $334.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.06 and its 200 day moving average is $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.21.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

