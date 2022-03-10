Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Yale University acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,589,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,453,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,877,518. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

