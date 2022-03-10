Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 598.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.79. 27,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

