PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in PPL by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently -86.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

