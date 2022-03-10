Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,976,148. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

